Where to stop for festival fuel at Tramlines

Tramlines is one of those events that shows Sheffield, including its food and drink scene, at its best.

The streets of the city centre will be packed with people this weekend - and there’s only so much music you can enjoy before food is needed.

Around the Devonshire Green area, early birds heading to the fun should stop off at the original Tamper Coffee on Westfield Terrace.

The coffee and breakfast options there will keep them going all day.

For swift lunches, Mr Miyagi on Division Street does sushi from just 2 a plate on its conveyor belt, and the doorstop grilled cheese sandwiches across the road Steam Yard are always a good shout. Their decadent cakes will perk up any tired feet.

For later in the evening, pick up a slice of pizza from the revamped Forum, itself home to many an after-party.

If your destination is the other city centre stages, then the warm up can start at the independent Caffe Leopold prosecco bar on Leopold Street.

For nearby quick lunches just a few doors away Humpit specialises in home-made hummous and flatbreads.

And you really can’t beat a spicy, smokey burrito from Street Food Chef - as well as a margarita slush puppy if the sun in shining.

There is more of a relaxed atmosphere around the Endcliffe Park stage area. Chill out with a sit down brunch at Ella’s on Ecclesall Road - the sweet potato rosti with eggs and bacon is fantastic - or get a head-sized bacon butty from Woody’s to take into the park.

If a hair of the dog is in order, the Beer House micropub can help with its wide range of wines to try. They also do nibbles in the form of meats and cheeses.

The main Tramlines stage at Ponderosa will also have various food traders available.

These include Craft and Dough, Fear X Loathing, Twisted Burger Company, Caribbean Fusion, FrobyJo and Rickshaw Club.