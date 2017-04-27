Win a £60 PizzaExpress voucher with today’s Sheffield Telegraph

Sheffield’s newest cinema and dining experience has been unveiled – and Telegraph readers can grab a slice of the action.

PizzaExpress, one of three restaurants to open with the Light cinema in The Moor’s retail and leisure complex is offering five readers the chance to win a £60 voucher.

The stylish restaurant has created 28 jobs and its interior features artwork showcasing talented Sheffield artists.

Placed together as a gallery wall, and unified by simple black frames, architecture-inspired prints by Jonathan Wilkinson, James Green, Jo Peel, Alan Rawshaw and Laura Knight give a glimpse of the Steel City. Jill Ray’s work captures the beautiful countryside nearby, while Sarah Abbott’s birds, plants and flowers have an elegant aesthetic.

Restaurant manager Robert Clarke said: “I am incredibly excited to be bringing the nation’s best-loved pizza to The Moor.”

The PizzaExpress opening coincides with the introduction of the brand’s Spring Specials menu, which includes the new Zapparoli Romana pizza and light and smoky cod crocchette.

For younger pizza-lovers, the Piccolo menu is full of tasty choices including ‘create your own’ pizza, and starts at £3.95 while budding chefs looking to celebrate a birthday can have a Pizza Making Party

To enter to win a £60 voucher, answer: How many jobs has the restaurant created?

Fill in the coupon inside the Telegraph and send to Ellen Beardmore, The Star, York Street, Sheffield, S1 1PU. Closing date is Thursday, May 4.

Vouchers can only be used at PizzaExpress, The Moor, and not with any other offer. One voucher per winner.