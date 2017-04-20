Win a Sheffield gourmet vegetarian dinner for two

“I think vegetarian food has come a long way since mushroom risotto”, said Mark Farnsworth.

The manager of The Showroom cafe was speaking as his team launches their next gourmet vegetarian dinner in May.

And they have a real expert at the helm, as head chef Jon Tite is vegetarian and has built up a small following of people who come to the evenings for innovative meat-free food.

Mark added: “Jon does the menu about two or three weeks in advance but there are around 30 people who know his cooking and always come.

“We have vegetarian wine and vegan beer too so it is the whole hog.

“We’ve been running these for three or four years now, I think we were the first in Sheffield to put something like this on, and now we do about four a year including a Christmas one.

“The next one will be themed around summer, its usually about what is seasonal.

“It’s also all done using local suppliers.”

The Showroom has teamed up with the Sheffield Telegraph to offer one reader a table for two at the gourmet evening on May 20.

Guests would normally pay £32 each for the four course menu.

They will dine in the light-filled Showroom cafe, which has been given a makeover in recent weeks.

Mark added: “We’ve got new toilets, a new bar and colour scheme, new chairs and new tables are coming in the next few weeks.

“Apart from the ceilings and floors, everything has got a new look.”

To enter the competition to win a table for two at the gourmet dinner, email ellen.beardmore@jpress.co.uk with your details and the answer to the following question: What is the name of the Showroom’s head chef?

Closing date is April 27.

Johnston Press terms and conditions apply. Visit www.johnstonpress.co.uk.