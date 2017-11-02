WIN: Amsterdam cookbook with Sheffield giveaway

From Dutch chocolate to craft vodka, a new book from Sheffield publisher Meze captures the Amsterdam food scene.

It is the first overseas cookbook that the publisher has created, and celebrates the city’s food scene, which has taken on influences from around the world while championing local produce, with 35 recipes.

Meze, known for creating two Sheffield cookbooks and one devoted to Henderson’s Relish, has teamed up with the Sheffield Telegraph to offer one reader a copy of the book - worth £14.95.

To enter email ellen.beardmore@jpress.co.uk with your name and contact details, and the answer to the following question: Which condiment has Meze created a cook book for?

Deadline next Thursday November 9. Johnston Press terms and conditions apply. Visit www.johnstonpress.co.uk.

King of curry unveiled

A Sheffield chef has been crowned the king of curry.

Mukter Ali, who works at the Vine Indian Cuisine in Mosborough was voted best chef at the annual Curry Life Awards.

He collected his award in front of an audience of more than 600 people at a gala event in London.

Vine manager Iqbal Hussain Shoeb, said: “He is an amazing chef and whatever he touches tastes great. Ever since opening of this place, we are going from strength to strength thanks to his efforts.

“Customers often come in and ask him to rustle up something special that isn’t on the menu and he is comfortable doing that at the drop of a hat - he loves experimentation.”

The awards celebrate Indian cuisine in the UK.