Win champagne brunch at Chatsworth restaurant with Profile magazine

Our venue was an elegant stone square, dappled with sunshine.

The drink was a glass of fine, pale gold Laurent-Perrier Brut NV champagne, crisp and refreshing.

And the service was faultless and friendly.

You’d be forgiven for thinking this was a holiday scene in an Italian village.

But we were actually having brunch just half an hour from Sheffield, at Chatsworth.

The stately home’s Flying Childers restaurant - launched last year, and named in a nod to a stallion owned by the second Duke of Devonshire in 1719 - began serving brunch in February.

This menu has been designed by the estate’s executive chef, using local suppliers with the finest ingredients.

His aim was to create a menu that reflected the ‘exquisite surroundings.’ He has succeeded.

My Wedgewood Original tea was served in pretty, patterned Wedgwood china, a delight to the eyes as well as the mouth.

The same was true when it came to the presentation of our food.

My smoked salmon, crab and avocado (£12.95) was arranged in a tower of layers and topped with delicate blobs of dill and lemon creme fraiche.

The creamy crab - both white and brown meat, not a bone in sight - was a delightful topping to neat slices of toasted rye bread.

My guest’s Caprese brushetta (£7.95) made a vibrant change from the usual brunch dishes, although you can still opt for the eggs benedict if preferred.

Fresh basil had gone into the zingy pesto and was also torn on top of the heritage tomatoes, providing plenty of aromatics. Mozzarella cheese contrasted with the fresh, ripe fruits and crunchy bread.

For those looking to keep things light, there is a berry smoothie and granola too.

I can’t say we did so. The waitress offered us dessert and full advantage was taken.

The slab of blueberry cheesecake had everything; a rich, just firm enough base, a lemony, decadent filling and even a tiny surprise macaron to the side.

