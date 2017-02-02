Win: Valentine’s meal for two with champagne at Leopold Square

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Sheffield Telegraph readers have the chance to wine and dine their loved ones by entering our exclusive competition.

Leopold Square has teamed up with the Telegraph to offer one winner a luxury three course meal, including a bottle of champagne, for two at authentic tapas bar and restaurant Cubana situated in the heart of the square.

The Latino bar was reborn as a flagship unit in the premium destination three years ago, after more than a decade on Trippet Lane.

The move doubled the space available for diners to feast on mouth-watering dishes such as albondigas and patatas bravas in an upstairs restaurant while a wide range of cocktails, wines and drinks are available in the bar downstairs.

Live music and sensual salsa dancing is also an entertaining highlight. Leopold Square is home to a variety of bars and restaurants, including the new Botanist, ideal for romantic cocktails at the bar, and Aagrah, a favourite of spice fans.

To enter, simply answer the below question and email your answer to ellen. beardmore@jpress.co.uk.

Where in Sheffield is Cubana located?

A) The Winter Garden

B) Leopold Square

C) Peace Gardens

The closing date for entry is Thursday, February 9.

