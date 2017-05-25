Wine column: Pink drink is for the whole year

Fashion, as in other businesses, is prevalent in the wine trade.

Take the extraordinary rise of prosecco. A decade ago the idea of regularly drinking a sparkling wine would have seemed decadent, if not a little deviant.

Gin is another potation that has seen its status skyrocket and signs indicate it won’t land anytime soon. But now it is time rosé had its place in the limelight.

Over the last five years the popularity of rosé has been growing exponentially, and thankfully, not just the sickly-sweet blush offerings from California, made so popular in the 1970s by the baby boomers.

Now elegant wines from Provence and spicy Bandol rosés, that have structure and body similar to reds, are firmly on trend. It’s no longer a beverage that comes and goes with the sunshine, the vinous equivalent of an ice cream cone at the seaside.

Sales are becoming steady throughout the year. Here at Le Bon Vin we have a customer who buys rosé all year. When most are reaching for hearty reds, he’s sipping rosé through the festive season and beyond. (The right rosé is an excellent match to the flavours in a festive dinner).

Social media is a factor that has helped rosé break free of its sordid past. From #Frosé, the hottest drink of 2016 (made by freezing rosé, lemon juice and sugar) came #Brosé, a hashtag that has spawned many memes removing the stigma often associated with men drinking rose.

However, it’s not just modern technology that is affecting sales, experts argue that producers are paying more attention to quality than they have previously. They’re making wines that have more complex flavours, greater depth and the potential to age well. Also, higher priced rosés are reporting impressive growth while the cheapest generic offerings (Gallo, etc) aren’t performing half as well.

Provence, in the south of France, is a known leader in the field of rosé production, and exports from this region have exploded – soaring 58 per cent in 2015 and up an incredible 4,852 per cent from 2001. In France, rosé is more popular than white wine, which could be as it pairs so well with many foods.

So, next time you fancy a glass, whether you’re male, female or non-binary, enjoy a pink drink. Choose an elegant dry rosé from Provence, a spicy and herbaceous Bandol or the most full-bodied of rosés from the Rhone Valley. Summer or winter, few wines are as mood enhancing as a glass of rose. Santé!