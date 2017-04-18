Wine column: Top drinks for al fresco occasions

The sun is shining, the evenings are lighter and we are taking dinner outdoors.

It’s time to stock your fridge up with crisp whites for al fresco dining, lighter reds for barbecues and refreshing rosés for balmy evenings.

Summer drinking is the antithesis of those rich, flavoursome reds that got us through the winter months. If you think of drinks for summertime then rosé certainly features highly, perhaps some inexpensive fizz, cava or prosecco. Then chilled reds – yes, chilled. Something light like pinot noir or a gamay from Beaujolais will do the trick. Here are our suggestions.

Dry and light, vinho verde is perfect for picnics with a combination of low alcohol (only 8.5 per cent) and gentle sparkling character making it a refreshing sipper that is unlikely to make your head spin. Also, the traditional flask-shaped bottle will keep it from rolling away.

Moscato is a refreshing, light white but it has a touch of sweetness and a few sparkles. While this grape variety flourishes in the Piemonte region of Italy, we like Berton Vineyards Moscato Frizzante from Australia .

It’s lightly sparkling with enticing flavours of lychees and peach – think Asti Spumante but with bags more fruit and refreshing acidity.

You could say prosecco is perfect for any time of year and we would agree, the popularity of this style has exploded. However, if it’s a hot day then this sparkler might not be the best choice for al fresco drinking – the bubbles can take their toll sooner than expected. Made up of carbon dioxide, they speed up alcohol absorption and make two thirds of people feel the effects of alcohol faster than non-fizzy drinks.

Rosé is mandatory for summertime and synonymous with garden parties. But we don’t mean the sugary zinfandel blush from North America, we’re talking about elegant dry rosé from Provence where it’s considered the best lunchtime, indeed all-occasion wine as it pairs well with food.

If you tend to stick to red wine all year then try Pinot Noir. This grape has thin skin which make the wines lighter in colour, body and tannins. The best examples are found in Burgundy, but we don’t want you to put a bottle of wine that retails at £15 or more in the fridge, instead try an inexpensive Pinot from the new world or one from the Loire Valley, France.

Beaujolais is another fresh, juicy red that can take a chill, but half an hour is enough, any longer can mute the aromas and flavours.