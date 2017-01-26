EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: The Sherlocks record new single at iconic Bohemian Rhapsody studio

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? Well it's a dream come true for The Sherlocks who got to record their new single in the iconic studio where Queen turned out Bohemian Rhapsody.

Oasis, The Stone Roses, Coldplay, Paul Weller, Kasabian, Manic Street Preachers, Stereophonics and more have also recorded at the world famous Rockfield Studios, in Monmouth, South Wales.

Now Yorkshire's latest Radio 1 sensations can add their name to the list.

But like the name of their new track, Was It Really Worth It?

Music bosses and fans are already raving about the track - which got its first airplay on BBC Radio 6 music yesterday and smashed its way into the itunes top 10 alternative charts.

It follows their vinyl charts number one earlier this month and the job lot is already starting to fuel expectations that an overdue debut album could top the charts. There are no details yet, but fans are hoping for news and a release date later this year.

Before then they have a 35 date UK tour - including sold out shows, not least of all in the home city of Sheffield - and have now added new dates, including another Yorkshire homecoming at The Church in Leeds, on April 22. Full details and tickets at www.thesherlocksmusic.co.uk.

In an exclusive chat iat Rockfield Studios - watch the video online - singer songwriter Kiaran, brother and drummer Brandon, guitarist Josh Davidson and his brother and bassist Andy - spoke about the experience, their upcoming tour, including homecoming gigs and album plans.

They said it was the perfect working environment to step up a gear and produce their best single yet - in the expert hands of top producer Gav Monaghan, who has worked with the likes of The Twang and Editors, producing Nizlopi's chart-topping JCB song in 2005.

Andy even learned to play Bohemian Rhapsody. on the piano in the studio where Freddie Mercury and the boys recorded it.

The Sherlocks add their name to list of superstars who have recorded at Rockfield Studios is Monmouth, Wales. Photo: Glenn Ashley.

He said you could sense greatness all around the building and they feel blessed to now be part of the studio's history.

Andy said: "Yes, I learned to play Bohemian Rhapsody on the piano the other day. It's got to be done hasn't it? It's been an amazing experience recording here.

"Now we've got a massive UK and Ireland tour coming up, some of the biggest gigs we have ever played. We are playing the Albert Hall in Manchester.

"You've always got to build up to the album and give fans something to buy, to give them a taste of what's coming."

The Sherlocks with top producer Gav Monaghan at Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, Wales. Photo: Glenn Ashley.

So does that mean an album is coming soon?

Josh said: "To be honest we're just putting everything into this single and we're trying to promote it and give it everything we've got. We're not thinking about the album at the moment, just this single and the tour.

"We will be playing to round 20,000 people on the tour.

Brandon addded: "There's some good vibes down here. You look out of the window and just see a few cows, horses and fields.

"We've enjoyed the ride we've been on and we don't even feel like we've got started yet. We are looking forward to the future."

Kiaran said: "It's our sixth single, not too much a change of direction - you can tell its us, but each single we do we try stepping it up.

"We will be playing it and a few new songs on the tour. We're going to be playing all our classic tunes and singles, but there will be new songs.

"Sheffield will be a highlight. No favouritism like, but it feels way too long since we played sheffield. We know we are going into the gig that's sold out. It just feels like it's going to be a party. We haven't played Sheffield in months.

"Manchester's Albert Hall is the biggest gig on the tour. That always goes off.

"Hopefully the album will be out this year, it's always on our minds. But has Josh said it's not the main focus at the minute - it's about getting Was It Really Worth It? out there."

