Have you got the X Factor? Auditions taking place in Sheffield

The UK’s favourite singing show, The X Factor, is back and on the lookout for the next big breakout music stars as they travel the length and breadth of the country on the 2017 audition tour.

The team will be searching high and low, bringing the auditions directly to you in their hunt for singing sensations.

So if you think you could be the next Matt Terry, Louisa Johnson, One Direction, Little Mix or Olly Murs, or know someone who you think could be, now is the time to come along and showcase your vocal talent.

The mobile auditions come to Sheffield City Hall on Saturday, February 11, between 10am and 6pm. You can register online at https://application.xfactor.tv/ or just turn up on the day. Anyone who isn’t able to make it to the audition can send in a video audition via https://application.xfactor.tv/

Acts are advised to turn up early to be sure to grab a slot as the mobile auditions are on a first come, first served basis.

All any budding hopefuls need to do is turn up on the date and time specified. If they impress The X Factor team with their vocals, they will then be in with a chance of auditioning in front of the X Factor judges, when the judges’ auditions take place in summer.

The hit show has uncovered some outstanding talent across the years. You could be next. Good luck!