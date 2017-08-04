Help create an army of toy robots with Yorkshire artist Fabric Lenny

Great hands-on entertainment for children in a set of fun-tastic workshops will be held at The Civic in Barnsley this summer.

Children are invited to build an army of toy robots with local artist, Fabric Lenny and get creative in a workshop by nature illustrator Louise Wright where participants can take home a free sketchbook.

In the ‘Robots! Robots!! Everywhere!!!’ workshop the children will join the artist Paul Slater - better known as Fabric Lenny - to create an army of toy robots. Fabric Lenny will work with the children over two hours, as they design and create their own robot, which will then be displayed in the gallery as part of the exhibition. The robots will then be available to take home when the exhibition closes on 23 September.

“People everywhere (and especially children) should be encouraged to have fun, to express themselves, and to use drawing as a tool for exploring and sharing ideas about the world we live in.” Fabric Lenny

Inspired by retro toys, the humongous robot sculpture made from cardboard forms the centre of an exciting interactive piece which will grow in size throughout the run of The Toy Box exhibition at The Civic in Barnsley this summer.

Alongside the Ceramic Landscape and Organic Forms exhibitions The Civic will also be hosting a Sketchbook Workshop with Louise Wright. Not only will this be a great chance for children to gain artistic skills but it’s also a bobby dazzler bargain at just £4.

Taking inspiration from the exhibition Louise will help children develop their drawing technique. Working in their free sketchbook children will be taught different drawing skills, exploring nature, colour, line and texture. At just £4, this is an excellent opportunity for children to get creative during the summer holidays!

Limited number of spaces are available for the workshops so please book in advance to avoid disappointment.

Robots! Robots!! Everywhere!!! is on Tuesday 8 August, Friday 11 August and Tuesday 15 August at 10.30am - 12:30pm. Cost: £5

Sketchbook Workshop is on Wednesday 9 August and Saturday 12 August at 10.30am-12:00pm and 1.00pm-2:30pm. Cost £4.