Hull's transformation as UK's City Of Culture welcomes the Paper City

Visitors to Hull will see an amazing transformation as the city’s cultural quarter – The Fruit Market – becomes home to a host of impressive paper installations.

Using Colorplan paper from Hull company G. F Smith, Paper City is a 10 day celebration of colour and the freedom to play.

Leading artists and designers have been invited to create paper installations in spaces and places, in and around the Fruit Market, from June 30 to July 9.

