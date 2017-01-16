Identify birds and trees at Sheffield wildlife event

How well do you know your bark and buds?

An event next month will show how to identify trees in winter.

Organised by The Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust there will be a beginners guided winter tree and bird identification walk on Woodhouse Washlands Nature Reserve on Saturday, February 11, 11am-1pm.

Woodhouse Washlands Nature Reserve is situated on both sides of the River Rother from the sluice gates at Woodhouse Mill to the A57 Road Bridge at Beighton.

Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust organise volunteer workdays and guided walks on the reserve.

To book your place on the walk visit www.wildsheffield.com/whatson

The Trust was born in 1985, when a small group of ecological enthusiasts formed themselves into the Sheffield City Wildlife Group.

Under the leadership of Mike Wild (a lecturer at Sheffield City Polytechnic), the group’s first success was to persuade the city council to allow them to develop a ‘show-piece urban nature park’ at Sunnybank – a tiny site off Ecclesall Road near the city centre. Everything was done by volunteers, including many from the local council flats.