Lesley Garrett performs alongside Dore Male Voice Choir

Singing sensation Lesley Garrett CBE is set to perform alongside Dore Male Voice Choir next month.

The musical group welcomes the soprano, who is also their president, to the event which takes place at Sheffield City Hall.

The choir currently has 80 members whose music repertoire covers the whole music spectrum from opera to musicals.

Althcugh the Dore Male Voice Choir celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2014, its origins go back a few years before 1964.

In the late 1950s a small group of ex-servicemen, members of the Longshaw Fellowship of Services, would meet at the Norfolk Arms at Ringinglow for a beer and a sing (the only pub in the area at that time with a piano) before in 1964 moving to The Devonshire Arms in Dore.

By the early 1970s the choir was enjoying a high reputation entering many festivals, including the prestigious Llangollen International Eisteddfod, and still continues to do so, in 2013 winning 2 categories with distinction in The Worksop Music Festival.

The choir has also given performances in The Royal Albert Hall, London Guildhall, on Radio and BBC TV.

Spokesman Ray Mellor said: “This year in September they are to give four concerts in Italy based in Assisi; they are extremely proud to have been invited to sing at an evening Mass at St Peters in the Vatican.”

On March 25 they will be performing at the Sheffield City Hall with Lesley Garrett CBE, supported by Unite the Union Brass Band to raise funds for dementia charity Lost Chord.

Tickets are on sale from 0114 2789789, or visit www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk. Visit www.doremalevoicechoir.com, click on music to hear the choir in concert.