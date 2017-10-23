Lisa Stansfield coming to the region - tickets on sale Friday

Multi-award winning singer Lisa Stansfield is coming to The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe on Saturday, 14 April.

Lisa Stansfield's first solo album, Affection, and its worldwide chart-topping lead single, "All Around the World", were major breakthroughs in her career. She was nominated for two Grammy Awards and Affection is currently her best-selling album.

She has won numerous awards, including Brit Awards, Ivor Novello Awards, Billboard Music Award, World Music Award, ASCAP Award, Women's World Award, Silver Clef Awards and DMC Awards. She has sold over 20 million albums worldwide, including five million of Affection.

Tickets are priced from £27.50 each for this fully seated event. A VIP ticket is also available at £99 each. Booking fee may apply.

Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday morning.