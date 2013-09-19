Listings: Events & Groups

January 5 - January 12 2017

History Talks at Bishop’s House: Monday Jan 9th 7.30pm David Templeman ‘Mary Queen of Scots – The Captive Queen 1568-1584’. Discover the fascinating story of Mary’s years in captivity in and around Yorkshire, Staffordshire, Derbyshire and South Notts. Follow Mary on her journey as a captive queen around Carlisle, Castle Bolton, Tutbury, Wingfield Manor, Chatsworth, Sheffield Castle and Manor Lodge, Buxton and Worksop Manor. Rather than the benign period portrayed by her biographers, the talk conveys intrigue, passion, plots and escape attempts. David Templeman’s new book on Mary Queen of Scots will be on sale.

Sheffield Philatelic Society: January 4th, Propaganda on Stamps 2:00 - 4:00 at United Reform Church, 60 Norfolk Street, Sheffield. Visitors welcome, for more information e-mail secretary@sheffieldps.org.uk

The Tory Family: sculptors of public art in Sheffield. A Victorian Society talk by Dr Sylvia Dunkley. The Tory family made sculpture that can still be seen all over the city, though few are aware of the makers. Friends Meeting House, St James’ Street (near the Cathedral). Thursday 12 January. Doors open 7 pm, talk at 7.30. Entry £4.50, to include tea/coffee. Enquiries 0114 2307693.

Monday PROBUS Club: restarts the year in 2017 with a presentation about the Railway in Cornwall, (part 4). We would like any retired men who wish to come along to join us at 10am at Holy Trinity Church Hall, Grove Rd. Millhouses. See if we can put back an interest in life.

Astrology classes: 8 week course starting soon - learn how to interpret an astrological chart. For more info email: Karen@blossomastrology.co.uk or phone 07429 335007.

Take a trip back in time at the extensive, South Yorkshire Transport Museum: Monthly open day, this Sunday, 8th January 10 30am to 4 00pm. See over 60 preserved vintage lorries, coaches, buses, military vehicles, classic cars and artefacts. Free vintage bus trips. Admission £4, Concessions £2.50, Family ticket, two adults and up to three children £10. Large free car park, cafe, shop. Disabled access round all exhibits. Units 8-9 Waddington Way, Aldwarke, Rotherham, S65 3SH. See website for full details. www.sytm.co.uk

SHEFFIELD PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: Tuesday 10 January 2017. London Salon Exhibition 2016 Images. Colin New provides a commentary on images from the 2016 London Salon Exhibition. ​7.45 for 8.00pm at St. Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield S8 7FN. Cost: Visitors £4.

Arthritis Care Sheffield: Meeting on Monday, 9th January, 1.30-3.30 pm at the Quaker Meeting House, St James Street. Come and join our friendly support group for a chance to chat with other people with any type of arthritis. The role of Physiotherapy in hip & knee replacement-Nathaniel White, Physio. Refreshments available. Everyone welcome. For further info email Rosemary on rosemary.acsheffield@gmail.com or phone Elaine on 0114 2360260.

Lunchtime Talk: Treasures of the Gallery. Tue 10 Jan, 1–1.45pm. Weston Park Museum. Free, just turn up. Join Curator of Decorative Art, Clare Starkie and find out more about our Treasures gallery.

Rush Hour Reading: Thurs 12 January 5.15-6.15pm. Love Reading? Avoid traffic jams and join Forgotten Fiction for coffee, cake and bookchat about favourite books and writers. All Good Stuff Butcher Works, Arundel Street Sheffield. SHEFFIELD ALIVE AFTER 5! Contact Details Ros Witten Forgotten Fiction 07796057046.

Riven Valley Conservation Group: Tuesday 10th December the fourth open meeting of the winter programme will be held at Stephen Hill Methodist Church, 547 Manchester Road, Crosspool, Sheffield S10 5PL at 7.30pm. There will be a talk by Dave Aspinall entitled ‘Sheffield Woodlands’. There is a small entrance fee - £2 for members and £2.50 for non-members which includes drinks and biscuits. Non-members are especially welcome.

Voglia d’Italia (the Italian Society for South Yorks and North Notts) presents: “Members’ Evening”. An opportunity for members to share their knowledge and experiences of Italy and to participate in the photograph competition. Friday 6th January 2017, 7.30pm, Tickhill Pavilion, Tickhill, DN11 9QN. Non-members are welcome. Admission: £3 non-members. Further information: 01709 370895.

Henry Tonks and his Slade School Students: until 31 March 2017. Graves Gallery. A former surgeon and anatomist, Henry Tonks was obsessed with drawing the human figure. His skill as a draughtsman led to his appointment as professor at the Slade School of Fine Art which in turn dramatically influenced a new generation of British artists. This display explores the tutor and his former students through their drawings of the human form including works by Gertler, Bomberg, Spencer and Nash.

Salvation Army meet every Sunday: at the Tabernacle, Proctor Place, Hillsborough at 6pm. Everybody welcome.

Walkley Community Centre regular public activities: Mondays: Moo Music (pre-school musical session with signing) 10-12am: contact Katie 07837239621. “Healthy & Active” Over 50’s Exercise & Social Group 1.30-3pm: Drop-in £1, no need to book. Arabic Dancing Class 7.30-8.30pm. Contact Konny 07971 836910. Stained Glass Course 8-9.30pm: Natasha 07726963827. Tuesdays: Stained Glass Course 10.30am-12.30: Natasha 07726963827. Pilates 5.30-6.30pm: Lorna 07780685367. Hooper Dooper (Hula Hooping Jam) 6-7pm: helenaifill@hotmail.com. Community Snooker 8-10pm Drop In £3 per table, non-members welcome. Wednesday: Parent & Toddler Group 9.30-11.30am Drop-in! Noodle Street Dance (pre-school) 4.15-5pm: Nikki 07984 461711. Clubbercise 6-7pm: Rachel 07979126442. Yoga Tea & Cake 6.30-8pm: Hilary 07776 167975. Stained Glass Course 7.30-9.30pm: Natasha 07726963827. Community Snooker 8-10pm Drop In £3 per table, non-members welcome. Thursdays: Pilates 5.45-6.45pm: Lorna 07780685367. Taekwondo 7-9pm: Ian 07919826522. Community Snooker 8-10pm Drop In £3 per table, non-members welcome. Fridays: Hummingbird Music (pre-school music session) 9.30 -11.30am: Hannah 07504985983 hannahgkidd@gmail.com. Saturdays: Helen Taylor School of Dance 10-11.30am 07794 147315. Capoeira 10am-12: cdoshef@hotmail.co.uk Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG. Car parking available with 95 & 52 bus routes nearby. See website walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

NEW: Handmade for Christmas: Until 8 Jan 2017. Millennium Gallery. When something is made by hand, you know it’s been crafted with love by someone who cares. Because a gift should be special, everything on sale in our Christmas show is handmade in the UK. Featuring the very best in contemporary British craft and design, Handmade for Christmas presents work by some of the country’s most talented makers, offering an inspired alternative to the high street for this year’s Christmas shopping. Discover jewellery, glassware, ceramics, prints and much more, all created by artists, designers and craftspeople marrying traditional skills and techniques with innovative, contemporary approaches. You’ll find lots more gift ideas in our online shop, from prints by local artists to must-have homeware, as well as our brand new Print on Demand service. Visit: museums-sheffield.org.uk/shop

Crafty mornings: at The Tearoom in Cliffe Park, Callywhite Lane Dronfield S182XP. We hope to get people together and out of the house in the cold weather! This appeals to all ages and hope that ladies with babies can join us too. We have highchairs and toys to keep the kids amused. A free event and last for two hours every Wednesday and Thursday 10.30 - 12.30pm. It’s a chance to finish old craft projects, learn new skills, share skills and start new projects and also have a good chat with old and make new friends.

Craft Club: Every Monday, excluding school holidays, 10.30am–12.30pm, Millennium Gallery. Free, donations welcome – just turn up. Get involved in making and creating using knitting, stitching and crochet in a laid back, creative atmosphere.

The Graves Art Club: Every Thursday, excluding school holidays, 11am–1pm, Graves Gallery. £5, pay in the shop on the day. Find inspiration in the Graves Gallery and try your hand at drawing, watercolour, acrylic, ink, collage and printing. Suitable for adults of all abilities.

Life Drawing: Every Friday, excluding school holidays, 10.30am–12.30pm, Millennium Gallery. £8, pay in the shop on the day. Develop your drawing skills working from a nude model with support from one of our regular artist tutors. Suitable for adults of all abilities.

Year of Making: Meet the Maker. Saturdays, 12–2pm. (check website for details). Millennium Gallery. Free, just turn up. museums-sheffield.org.uk

NEW: Street View: Photographs of Urban Life. Until 11 Mar 2017. Graves Gallery. The ever-present backdrop to our daily lives, the street has been a consistent feature in photography throughout the 20th century. Street View brings together work by Henri Cartier-Bresson, Bill Brandt, Roger Mayne and more to explore how photographers have captured street life on camera. See images drawn from Sheffield’s own collection alongside key loans from the V&A and the Hyman Collection.

Over 50’s Poetry Group: at Greenhill library, Thursdays at 10 - 11.30. Drop in, £3 a session and join us for a friendly hour or so of reading, discussion and writing. Refreshments and support. Lisa on 0114 235 9715 or wallalisa@gmail.com

BENTS GREEN ART GROUP: Small, friendly self-help art group welcomes new members of all abilities - 7.30pm Fridays at Bents Green Methodist Church (83 and 88 buses stop outside).

Knit & Knatter (or Crochet & Crafts): Thursdays 12.30 to 2.30pm. St.Mary’s Church Hall, South Road, Walkley. £10 for 5 weeks (including Refreshments). Needles, Wool, Patterns etc all available. Further Information:- 07960 512206.

VALLEY CYCLE WORKSHOP: FREE BIKE SAFETY & DIAGNOSTIC CHECKS. Valley specialises in road bike servicing and repair, and will be taking up residency at Regather every Saturday morning. We will inspect your bike for structural damage and safety issues (perfect for resurrecting your shed bike!) and can also advise on specific component problems you may be having with your current ride. (Free). Weekly, that’s every Saturday 9.30am - 12.30pm! Event Details: www.regather.net/whats-on

Beighton WI Meeting: Limes Community Centre, Beighton. 2nd Wednesday - 7pm. New members welcome. Come along & enjoy an interesting & varied evening

with speakers, events & much more. Tel: 07462942929.

Penistone Cinema Organ Trust: Every Wednesday at The Astoria Centre, Metro Trading Centre, Barugh Green, Barnsley. S75 1JT from 1 to 4 pm. Afternoon Tea Dance to the live music of the Compton Cinema Organ. Every Thursday at St Andrew’s Church, High St, Penistone at 1pm. Organ concert featuring Kevin Grunill or guest organist playing the Allen Digital Theatre Organ.

Chapeltown and Ecclesfield Townswomen’s Guild: hold their meetings on the first and second Tuesdays of each month at Chapeltown Methodist Church at 2pm. The speaker this week will be talking about ‘Walking the Line’. Visitors/New Members always welcome. For further details phone 01142 458837.

BARRIO LATINO: every Sunday evening @ Cubana. A mix of pre Latin & African rhythms – downstairs @ Cubana 9pm-12.30am – Salsa, Kizomba, Samba, Reggaeton, Bachata, Zouk, Merengue, Samba, Resident Djs Antonio Sabroso and Roly. Every week salsa dance classes from 6.30pm by Richard (RCDance). Cubana Tapas Bar is situated at Unit 4 Leopold Square, Sheffield S1 2JG. Bookings can be made on 0114 276 0475. More info from www.cubanatapasbar.co.uk

Sheffield Movie Makers: Varied programme from September to April. Learn how to edit and improve your own videos. Warm and friendly welcome promised. The Michael Church, Lowedges, Wednesdays 7.15pm. Tel. 2377376.

Hallam Grange Bowling Club S10: We celebrate our 50th anniversary this year. New members (ladies and gents) always welcome to bowl with us into the next 50 years! Social and league bowls at our superb facilities. 07787 554036.

WOMEN’S CAR MAINTENANCE: Women’s Construction Centre. Buckenham Street S4 7JQ. Feel empowered and learn about jacking your car up, what is where under the bonnet, and how the the engine works. More info on 07941141126.

Artisan bakers and craftspeople: sell their locally made food and gifts at Spooner Rd Broomhill. Seasonal plants and garden produce are available from local growers. Sheffield Country Market is open every Saturday 9am - noon. A cafe serves light refreshments.

Retired Men from the Millhouses: area please don’t let your brain stagnate, come along to one of our next meetings on a Monday Morning at Holy Trinity Church Hall, Grove Rd. Millhouses, but not on Bank Holidays. 10am. for coffee followed by the presentation usually announced in the Sheffield telegraph. We will be pleased to see you there.

Consider PROBUS: as one of the ways of prolonging life through Social meetings. We meet Monday mornings except on Bank Holidays, 10am to 12 noon at Holy Trinity Church Hall, Grove Rd. Millhouses, just up from the Robin Hood.

Feminists Over Fifty: We are a feminist social group. We meet on every 2nd Wednesday of the month at 10.30am in the Showroom Cafe. Just turn up, or ring Maggie on 0114 2306600 or Email: feministsoverfifty@gmail.com

No Panic Sheffield self help groups for people with anxiety: Held every Wednesday 6:30 - 8:30pm and every Thursday 10 - 12 at the Quaker Meeting House St James St (near the cathedral). For more information please visit www.nopanicsheffield.org.uk

Women’s acapella group seeks new members: Minerva Women’s Acapella Chorus has a limited number of places available for women who would like to develop their vocal skills in close harmony, acapella singing. We’re currently looking particularly for women at the higher and lower voice range. We’re a small, friendly, relaxed but committed chorus, meeting weekly on Mondays midway between Baslow and Chesterfield. We don’t require members to be able to read music, but some experience of choral or harmony singing would be helpful. If you would like to know more, please contact minervachorus@gmail.com for more details.

Chapeltown and Ecclesfield Townswomen’s Guild: hold their meetings on the first and second Tuesdays of each month at Chapeltown Methodist Church at 2pm. The speaker this week will be talking about ‘History of Millinery’. Visitors/New Members always welcome. For further details phone 0114 2458837.

Abbeydale French Club: welcomes new members. We meet for conversational French language every Tuesday from 7.15pm to 9pm at The Old Junior School, bottom of Sharrow Lane, car park off Vincent Road. Small friendly group, minimum standard GCSE, we use French TV off Internet, podcasts, books, newspapers, leaflets. For more information please call Julie On 0114 2305158, John on 07970370990 or Gerald 0114 2301992.

Sheffield Chamber Orchestra: now in its 65th year, this professionally led and conducted friendly classical chamber orchestra has rare vacancies in cello and viola sections. Grade 8 standard required together with good orchestral experience. Rehearsals Tuesdays 7.30pm – 9.30pm at High Storrs School. Contact Peter Dyke, Chairman 0114 2687024.

A-PLUS DRUMLINE: Europe’s first percussion ensemble for adults (16+) with a disability. Learn practical drumming skills in a friendly and relaxed environment. Meets at Autism Plus, Exchange Brewery, Bridge Street, on Tuesdays at 5pm. No experience or equipment required! Free of charge. For further information: tel : 2491460 or email: rcs@concord.org.uk.

LOWER WINCOBANK 50+ INVITATION: Lower Wincobank 50+ group is inviting new members to their weekly meeting every Thursday at 1pm at the Community Centre on Jedburgh Drive. The group provides a friendly and welcoming environment with the emphasis on health and wellbeing. Refreshments provided. For further information contact Kathryn Rogers 0114 2536736 OR Email:

kathryn@sheffield50plus.org.uk

Ukulele & Bass guitar lessons for beginners: Are you ready for music? One-to-one classes or groups of 2-3 people max. Min. 5 lessons, from £15/hour, in Sheffield S8 (lenrilacosta@gmail.com or 07851069508 for more info!)

Sheffield Socialist Choir: welcomes all singers for freedom, justice and peace around the world. Thursdays 7.30-9.30pm at St. Mary’s Church Centre, Bramall Lane. Turn up and/or contact info@socialistchoir.org.uk

Retired men looking for an interesting meeting: MONDAY PROBUS CLUB, could be just what you need, or one of the other PROBUS clubs in the Sheffield Area. Interesting Presentations about a wide variety of subjects for a reasonable cost. Contact the ones nearest you and if you live near Millhouses it us us. Look for us online or at Holy Trinity church Hall on Monday Mornings.

‘Knit & Natter’: Stubbin Community Centre: last Wednesday of the month 2pm. Come and meet new friends and help to share your skills with your neighbours. Everybody Welcome.

Diverse Support Group, eating disorder support services. Cantley Community Centre, Doncaster. 5.30-6.30pm. Call Julie after 5pm or leave a message 07496668643 or email group@diverseupport.info.

Open rehearsal for members: and interested prospective members of City of Sheffield Teachers’ Choir at St. Mary’s Church Centre, Bramall Lane, 7pm. Come and hear what we sing, join in if you like and enjoy chat and nibbles with us. We are hoping to recruit new members, especially men, and no, you do not have to be a teacher! Everyone welcome.

Enrich your spare time: by helping to run South Yorkshire Transport Museum (registered charity 1049895). Volunteers urgently needed to assist in many duties, including school visits, cafe, shop, archives, mechanical and structural restoration projects, Bus drivers, event day stewards. Come in and see what we do, look round and have a friendly chat with us on Saturdays, 10am to 2pm at units 8-9 Waddington Way, Aldwarke, Rotherham S65 3SH. Telephone 07950 327237. www.sytm.co.uk

Lip reading classes: Every Tuesday 2- 4pm at SRSB, Mappin Street, Sheffield. Warm, friendly and supportive group, contact: Mandy on 0114 2468031.

Bents Green Singers: invites new members, either altos or sopranos, to join friendly group for female voices. Traditional, old pop and songs from musicals. Meets Tuesdays 2.15 - 3.45pm at Bents Green Methodist Church Hall, Ringinglow Road S11 9PU. Contact 0114 2366318 for more information.

Illustrated talks: Queens Head pub every Wednesday 2pm-4pm on the fall of the Roman Empire in the West. Tutors Lloyd Powell and Gary Talbot. £6 each session. All welcome. Further info on 0114 2334744.

Meeting Group: to discuss the development of the Chicago Blues era (1950-1960). The British Blues (1963-1969). The Rolling Stones, Maufred Mann, Cream, Paul Kossof. The Hallamshire House, Commonside, early evenings: phone 0114 2352738 for more details.

The Corner Gallery: Art and craft made in Sheffield - printed, painted, sculpted, turned, stitched, etched, glued, fired, glazed and framed. The Heeley Bank Antiques Centre, Queens Road.

Fuel Stop: First Wednesday of every month, breakfast for busy men to take time out together, take time out from busy-ness to share insights, ask questions, and make new friends, find encouragement in an ever more demanding world, consider your responses to the moral and ethical problems of life in a relaxed setting, The Parlour Café, Jesus Centre, 93 Broomspring Lane, 1st Wednesday of every month, 7.15-8.30am breakfast with bacon Panini’s and teacakes (Prices are shown in the Parlour Cafe, 2521155).

Coffee Morning: with Book Swap, everybody welcome, Christ Church Parish Centre, Hollinsend Road, Gleadless, Thursdays, 9am-11am.

Over 60s Social Group: a warm welcome, refreshments and optional activities. Fulwood Scout Hut, Fulwood Road, Tuesdays, 10am to 12.30pm.

The Wonderful Women Club: the Unique and Fun Social Club for South Yorkshire Women: we offer a range of fun, informal and diverse social opportunities of all types from - book clubs, to theatre, supper clubs, weekends away, race days, evenings out, bars, spas, walks, self esteem and confidence talks, shopping trips, dinners, lunches and much more. We have around 79 members and offer a warm welcome to new members from all backgrounds and of all ages to come along and join our club and make new friends. Please search for us at www.meetup.com within Sheffield or email Victoria at vixc2@hotmail.com for further information.

Speed Date Walking: walking, talking and connecting over coffee in the beautiful sheffield scenery, 35+ to 50+ (contact K Perkins for registration form 07971 881251).

Crafty Business: new crafting and networking event for business people and entrepreneurs who enjoy doing both in a sociable setting, meets fortnightly to work on individual projects and learn from each other, meets Haggler’s Corner, fortnightly on a Tuesday, 6:30pm until 8pm (£3.50 per session, book on www.crafty-business.weebly.com).

Healing Café: group for everyone who wishes to receive prayer and healing whether Christian or not, Parlour Café, Sheffield Jesus Centre, Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, Wednesdays, 7.30pm until 9.30pm.

No Panic: Sheffield self-help groups for people with anxiety problems run in the city centre, alternate Wednesdays 6.30pm-8.30pm, and alternate Thursdays 10am-12pm, (suggested donation £2 a session, 07505712164 or email: nopanicsheffield@gmail.com).

The Lounge Drop-in: day centre with a difference offering free internet access, free c/o mail holding service, free phone calls (no personal calls allowed). second hand clothing store, laundry service, showers, help with housing and filling in forms, free hot and cold food and drinks, Sheffield Jesus Centre, Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am until 1pm.

Sheffield Harmony Chorus: Do you enjoy singing? Do you love having fun? Then we’d love to meet you! Sheffield Harmony is a four part harmony women’s a cappella chorus. Our repertoire is varied, includes barbershop style and we sing for a wide variety of audiences. You do NOT need to read music to join us. We welcome all new members and are particularly keen to recruit women bass singers. Rehearsals: Mondays 7.30-10.00pm, High Storrs School, S11 7LH. Tel Ruth on 07976 546463. www.sheffieldharmony.com

Bents Green Singers invites new members to join friendly group for female voices: Traditional, old pop and songs from musicals. Meets Tuesdays 2.15 - 3.45pm at Bents Green Methodist Church Hall, Ringinglow Road S11 9PU. Contact 0114 2366318 for more information.