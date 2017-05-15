Marc Almond brings his show to the region

One of Britain’s most gifted, and unique vocal talents, Marc Almond, will visit The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe on October 9. It is his only show in the Humber and Lincolnshire region on this tour.

Marc will be performing songs and hits from his 36 year career to beautiful new orchestral arrangements of iconic torch songs and 60’s Orchestral Pop for which he has become loved for, from his new album Shadows and Reflections.

The extensive UK tour, starting at London’s Royal Festival Hall on 3rd October, cements the 60th Birthday year for the synth pop pioneer, following his Top 10 album Hits and Pieces earlier this year, and sold out Spring tour including London’s Roundhouse.

The Times commented that Almond’s Roundhouse show had a ‘freewheeling freshness’ to it, for a performer who has been at the forefront of British pop music ever since he found fame in the early 1980s with Soft Cell, before going on to a hugely successful, prolific and diverse solo career that has seen him sell over 30 million records worldwide.

Q Magazine recently referred to Marc Almond as ‘one of pop’s greatest voices’, and he has also collaborated many other legendary figures in music, including diverse artists such as Gene Pitney, Tony Visconti, Burt Bacharach, Jools Holland, Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson and Siouxsie Sioux.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday. Tickets are priced between £24.50 and £60 (booking fee may apply) and will be available from http://www.bathshall.co.uk or call 0844 8542776. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge