A solo acoustic show from Richard

As Joan Baez’s star-studded 75th birthday celebration neared its end in New York, out came Paul Simon to join her for a stunning performance of The Boxer.

And who was the acoustic guitarist completing a memorable trio? Richard Thompson.

Such is the stature of the British guitarist, singer and songwriter that he is perfectly at home on stage alongside American peers such as Jackson Browne, David Crosby, Emmylou Harris, Judy Collins, David Bromberg and Mary Chapin Carpenter.

Thompson also joined Baez as she sang on one of his more recent songs, She Never Could Resist a Winding Road.

Sheffield gets an evening with Thompson and his extensive back catalogue at the City Hall next Wednesday (October 25).

In general, he tours either with a band or as a solo acoustic performer, and it is wearing the latter hat – or beret – that marks his return to Sheffield.

It follows the release of Acoustic Classics II, the follow-up to the highly successful album that pulled together a batch of his many enduring songs, some previously available only in a band format.

As in his concerts, there is a rich seam of material to be mined, stretching right back to his emergence with Fairport Convention and the duo days with Linda Thompson before a mighty solo career.

He continues to be hailed as an exceptional writer and musician – Rolling Stone named him as one of the top 20 guitarists of all time.

Last February he was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the UK Americana Association.

Support on the tour comes from Josienne Clarke and Ben Walker, who won best duo at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards in 2015.