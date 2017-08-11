‘Absolutely brilliant’ Rachel Harrington set for Sheffield show

Music lovers can expect “songs that conjure the ghosts of old America” according to Mojo music magazine when acoustic country star Rachel Harrington takes to the stage in Sheffield.

Reared in the farthest corner of the American West, Rachel Harrington’s albums have earned her high praise.

When BBC Radio 2 presenter “Whispering” Bob Harris first heard her 10 years ago, he hailed her debut, The Bootlegger’s Daughter, as “absolutely brilliant and already a contender for album of the year”.

Four records later, she’s amassed a string of awards and festival appearances and now returns to the UK after a five-year hiatus from touring.

Support comes from singer-songwriter Paul McClure.

Paul lives with his wife and daughters in Rutland, where he writes about “the passing world” and “in particular the loves, laughs and losses that have come his way”.

Rachel plays The Greystones on Friday, August 11.

Tickets are £12 on the door, or £10 in advance from mygreystones.co.uk