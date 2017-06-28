American idiots Green Day set for Sheffield show

Tickets are still available to catch skate-rockers Green Day in Sheffield.

The trio of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool bring their Revolution Radio tour to Sheffield Arena on Monday, sandwiched between two massive outdoor gigs in London and Glasgow.

The American punk-rockers formed in 1986 and shot to fame in the UK in 1994 with top-20 singles Welcome to Paradise and Basket Case.

Since breaking through, Green Day have become one of the world’s biggest bands with more than 75 million worldwide sales. After a succession of hit albums, their 2004 rock opera ‘American Idiot’ reignited the band’s popularity with a younger generation.

American Idiot and 2009 follow-up 21st Century Breakdown both topped the UK album charts, as well as their latest long player Revolution Radio, their 12th studio album.

Singles American Idiot, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Wake Me Up When September Ends and The Saints are Coming, with U2, have also reached the top-10 in the UK.

They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 in what was their first year of eligibility for induction.

Green Day play Sheffield Arena on Monday, July 3. Support comes from Rancid. Tickets are available from www.sheffieldarena.co.uk