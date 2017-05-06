Art and music merged

Ten Sheffield-based community groups have created 10 artworks in response to Mussorgsky’s musical masterpiece Pictures at an Exhibition as part of the Music in the Round May Festival.

The works will be on display at the Winter Garden and the Crucible Theatre’s Adelphi Room from tomorrow to Saturday, May 13.

A free solo piano performance of the well-known music will be performed alongside the exhibition by Ensemble 360’s Tim Horton on Saturday at 3pm in the Winter Garden.

The event will also be live- streamed for audiences to watch online via Music in the Round’s Facebook page and their website, www.musicintheround.co.uk.

Visitors to the Winter Garden are invited to experience Mussorgsky’s celebrated work and discover why it is considered an iconic Russian composition, while engaging with the surrounding artworks, together with members of the groups who have created the works.

Tim will also be performing Pictures at an Exhibition for a second time in the Crucible Studio next Wednesday at 5.45pm.

Ignite Imaginations, the Sheffield-based arts charity which aims to celebrate and connect communities through art and creativity, have brought together the community groups which include Mencap, TimeBuilders and St Patrick’s Catholic Voluntary Academy School.

Originally, Pictures at an Exhibition was inspired by an exhibition of art by Russian painter Viktor Hartmann. Ten musical movements represented 10 artworks and were interspersed with ‘promenades’ which depict moving between the paintings.

Tim said: “I think this is a very inspiring project.

“I can’t imagine a better way for people to encounter Mussorgsky’s music for the first time than in the wonderful surroundings of the Winter Garden, and alongside the exhibition of artworks created by people from across Sheffield.

“I very much hope this free performance and the live streaming of the event will encourage more people to come to other concerts in our festival at the Crucible Studio.

“It’s one of my favourite places to perform and for the listener there is no greater atmosphere in which to experience live music than this space – intimate and very intense.”

Charlie Barnes, project manager at Ignite Imaginations, added: “We’re proud to work all over Sheffield with people of all ages and backgrounds to provide opportunities to get involved with creative activities that they wouldn’t normally have access to.

“It’s going to be really exciting to see the artworks in the Winter Garden and we’re especially looking forward to the performance with Tim!”

This year’s festival is called Russia in the Round and celebrates the country’s great composers.

Other events include concerts by Ensemble 360 and guest performers, Lydia Kavina performing on the theremin, events for children and ‘come and try it’ singing workshops.

Ticket prices for the festival start at £5 for first-time attenders and under 35s, with tickets to Tim Horton’s concert recital in the Crucible Studio costing £10.

To book, contact the Sheffield Theatres box office on 0114 249 6000 or visit Music in the Round