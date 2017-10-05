Bellowhead Boden showcases album

Sheffield-based Jon Boden, former frontman of progressive folk 11-piece Bellowhead, is performing at a city record store to promote his new solo album.

Afterglow is released on Sheffield label Hudson Records tomorrow and Jon appears at an artist showcase on Saturday at Tonearm Vinyl in Walkley at 11am.

The event will also feature a performance from folk and roots artist Neil McSweeney, also based in Sheffield.

Afterglow is Jon Boden’s first studio release since calling an end to Bellowhead, a 12-year project which sold over a quarter of a million albums, with worldwide sell-out shows including the Royal Albert Hall.

The second instalment of a solo album trilogy, Afterglow follows on from the 12-time BBC Folk Award winner’s post-apocalyptic 2009 release Songs From The Floodplain, which won him the BBC Folk Singer Of The Year title.

Whilst Floodplain traced the story of a rural post-peak oil community, Afterglow is set an urban street festival – a scene of decaying buildings, burning oil drums and homemade fireworks, in which two lovers are trying to find one another.

Jon said: “Like my previous album, Afterglow imagines a near-future world where the luxuries and comfort of 21st-century life have become scarce and a harder, simpler existence now prevails.”

Recorded in Sheffield with the help of The Remnant Kings, and with Andy Bell as producer, the new album features former Bellowhead members Sam Sweeney on drums and Paul Sartin (oboe and fiddle), plus bass player Ben Nicholls, who has played with Seth Lakeman, Martin Carthy and Cara Dillon. Entry is free to the showcase at the store on South Road.