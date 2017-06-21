Bonkers star Dizzee reveals Sheffield show

Bonkers British hip hop and grime star Dizzee Rascal has revealed details of his latest album and tour – including a date in Sheffield.

The 32-year-old Londoner – famous for number one hits Dance wiv Me, Bonkers and Shout, among others – releases Raskit, his sixth studio album and first in four years, on Friday, July 21.

The album features new single Space, which is out now.

Dizzee – real name Dylan Mills – says: “The idea of trying to be my 17-year-old self again just because everyone thinks grime’s landed in their lap this week didn’t satisfy me

“I wanted to use what I’ve learned to make the best rap album I could, with no hands in the air moments, just using as much English slang as I could over the best beats I could find.”

Following the album release, Dizzee is heading out on a UK tour, which includes a show at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Friday, October 6.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, June 23, at 9am, from ticketmaster.co.uk