Cast star’s Sheffield solo show

Best known as the frontman of Cast, John Power brings his solo show to Sheffield next week – the first of four city dates this year.

The 49-year-old singer, guitarist and songwriter, who first found fame as bassist with There She Goes stars The La’s, will be backed by a full band for a “must-see headline show” full of his solo material at the intimate Sheffield O2 Academy 2 venue on Thursday, April 28.

And he will be back in Sheffield three more times before the year is out with Britpop-era favourites Cast.

The band, who enjoyed a string of top-10 hits in the 1990s with tracks such as Sandstorm, Walkaway and Live the Dream, will be one of the headliners at Mosborough Music Festival at Don Valley Bowl on Saturday, June 3.

And the band then return to Sheffield to support another Britpop-era favourite Shed Seven on their biennial Christmas tour.

After their first Sheffield show, in the O2 Academy’s main room on Saturday, December 9, sold out within days, the bands have added a second show, on Tuesday, November 28.

For tickets to see John, priced from £14, visit www.sheffieldacademy.co.uk

