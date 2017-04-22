Classical: Concert programme to be revealed

The full programme for the Sheffield International Concert Season 2017 – 18 will be revealed to the public for the first time tomorrow (Friday, April 21) at Sheffield City Hall, ahead of a stunning concert from the prestigious Hallé orchestra.

Conductor Sir Mark Elder and the Hallé’s Geoffrey Owen will join BBC Radio Sheffield’s Trisha Cooper at 6pm in the pre-concert talk, free to all ticket holders, to announce another year of performances from some of the world’s leading orchestras, soloists and conductors.

The new season will go on general sale to the public on Monday, May 8.

The City Hall will also open its doors early tomorrow for an open rehearsal from 3.15pm, giving a rare glimpse behind the scenes as a world-class orchestra play in a more casual setting before donning their dinner jackets and gowns for the evening’s performance.

The concert itself is set to be one of this season’s highlights, opening with Elgar’s wonderful Symphony No.1, performed by the same orchestra who debuted it in 1908.

Sir Mark Elder has developed a reputation as a leading Elgar conductor, having won Gramophone and BBC Music Magazine awards for recording the great composer’s work.

Also being performed is a new composition by Huw Watkins, fresh from its world premiere in Manchester the previous evening, before a rousing finale as a group of talented young actors from Manchester Metropolitan University School of Theatre take to the stage for Britten’s Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra.

Tickets for the evening are still available online at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk, over the telephone on 0114 2789789 or in person at the Sheffield City Hall Box Office.