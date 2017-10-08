Search

Doncaster date for Nancy Boy stars Placebo

Tickets are still available to see indie superstars Placebo when the Nancy Boy stars bring their 20th anniversary world tour to Doncaster next week.

An international success story, Placebo – best known for hit songs such as Pure Morning, Bruise Pristone, You Don’t Care About Us and Every You Every Me – have carved themselves a sound that marries strong songwriting touching on dark subject matter.

Placebo, led by Brian Molko, play Doncaster Dome on Tuesday, October 10.

A venue spokesman said: “Placebo, shows are always passionate affairs.”

Tickets, priced from £37.50, are available from dclt.co.uk