Embers sparking new folk directions

A rising star on the British folk circuit comes to Sheffield on Saturday.

Adam Holmes and his band the Embers play The Greystones on a UK tour following the release of second album, Brighter Still.

Born in Edinburgh, the singer-songwriter’s musical education was grounded in the folk clubs of his home city, taken along by his mother.

His father’s influence was to introduce him to American singer-songwriters such as Neil Young and Townes Van Zandt.

It adds up to a finely crafted and gentle sound, topped by a beguiling voice, and the overall feel suggests an appeal extending to audiences well beyond folk circles.

The new album builds on the marker laid down by Adam Holmes and the Embers’ debut album, Heirs and Graces in 2014, which was nominated for Scottish Album of the Year and Best Newcomer at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Adam Holmes has been touring with another Scottish musician, John McCusker, who will be appearing alongside Mike McGoldrick and John Doyle at The Greystones on February 17.

Other folk performers lined up for the Sheffield pub next month include Megson – husband and wife Stu and Debs Hanna – on February 5 and Blair Dunlop on February 8.

Folk music royalty in the form of Martin Carthy and his daughter Eliza are booked for the Memorial Hall in Sheffield on September 17.

They will be performing songs from their first album, The Elephant, which was released in 2014.

l One of the veteran heroes of the British folk scene, Tom Paxton, appears in Buxton tomorrow evening.

Tom, who wrote classic hits such as The Last Thing On My Mind, Bottle Of Wine, and Ramblin’ Boy, is on stage at Buxton Opera House.