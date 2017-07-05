Hometown arena show for Sheffield son Paul Heaton

Former Beautiful South and The Housemartins star – and son of Sheffield – Paul Heaton has announced a new UK tour with long-time singing partner Jacqui Abbott, finishing in the city where he grew up.

The pair head out later this year following the release of their new album on Friday, July 21 – and will draw the tour to an end at Sheffield Arena on Saturday, December 9.

Paul, who grew up in Sheffield and is a well-known Sheffield United fan, shot to fame with The Housemartins in the 1980s with songs such as Caravan of Love and Happy Hour, before enjoying huge success with Beautiful South from 1988 until 2007.

The band had success with songs such as A Little Time and Song For Whoever, with Jacqui joining as lead singer from 1995 to 2000 and performing on hits such as Rotterdam, Perfect 10 and Don’t Marry Her.

The pair reunited in 2013 and are now preparing to release their third album, Crooked Calypso, following top-10 hits What HAve We Become?, in 2014, and 2015’s Wisdom, Laughter and Lines.

Tickets for the arena show go on sale on Friday, July 7, at 9.30am, at the venue box office, on 0114 256 5656 and from www.sheffieldarena.co.uk