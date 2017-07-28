Search

Hoosiers to reveal The Trick to Life at Sheffield show

The Hoosiers are drummer Alan Sharland, left, and singer and guitarist Irwin Sparkes.
The Hoosiers are drummer Alan Sharland, left, and singer and guitarist Irwin Sparkes.
0
Have your say

American pop-rock duo The Hoosiers are planning to reveal The Trick to Life when they hit the road later this year.

The band are embarking upon a huge UK Tour in autumn to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their number one debut album The Trick To Life.

The band will play the album in its entirety – something they have never done before – on the 27-date tour which includes a show at Sheffield’s O2 Academy 2 on Thursday, October 26.

The album spawned the massive singles Worried About Ray, Goodbye Mr A and Cops and Robbers.

The multi-platinum success of their debut album raised huge expectations for its follow-up, not least at The Hoosiers’ record label. However, The Illusion of Safety was, the band agree, a troubled project from the start.

Frontman Irwin Sparkes says: “The word ‘hit’ is substituted for ‘good’. There’s an art to writing under those conditions, but it wasn’t one that worked for us. It exacts a toll on too many writers. You give up too much if you do that.”

Since then, they have self-released The News From Nowhere, in 2014, and The Secret Service, a year later.

Irwin, who is joined in the band by drummer Alan Sharland following bassist Martin Skarendahl’s departure in 2015, says: “Doing it on our own terms and actually having a proper say in it, felt wonderful. We had nothing to lose, but a lot to prove.”

Tickets to see The Hoosiers in Sheffield are now on sale, priced from £12.50, from www.sheffieldacademy.co.uk