Idlewild singer Roddy back with new album and South Yorkshire festival date

Idlewild frontman Roddy Woomble has announced a string of UK dates ahead of the release of his latest solo album – including a South Yorkshire festival appearance.

The 40-year-old singer releases The Deluder on Friday, September 1 – and will play the Underneath The Stars arts and music festival at Cannon Hall Farm, Cawthorne, Barnsley, on Sunday, July 23, ahead of the autumn tour.

The latest single from The Deluder is Jupiter, following March’s Like Caruso.

Roddy says: “Jupiter actually started out as something I was making up for my son, who is eight years old and quite interested in astronomy.

“Working on it with my band, who are all adults, it developed and took on a new meaning; the emphasis and hope we place in mysterious things we don’t fully understand.

“Constellations, planets, astrology, the secrets we keep from each other, while still aiming to keep some of the fun, irreverent nature of the original idea, both in the music and lyrics.”

Other acts on the bill at Underneath The Stars include Newton Faulkner, South Yorkshire’s own Kate Rusby – whose family are behind the event – Lucy Rose, Show of Hands and Barnsley Youth Choir.

Weekend tickets, priced £135 for adults, are now on sale from underthestarsfest.co.uk