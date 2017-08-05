Jam-packed summer programme of fun!

“I’m bored...” The two words that absolutely every parents dreads hearing as the summer holidays officially get underway in the city this week – but have no fear.

South Yorkshire is a feast of activity in the coming weeks, with Sheffield Children’s University’s Festival of Fun programme featuring everything from rock climbing and drama to crafts and exhibitions, all designed to keep your little ones occupied. And the best part? It’s all completely free, provided your child has a Passport To Learning, which is available from Sheffield libraries. So scour the list of what’s on offer and get booking now, as places are filling up fast.

– Treasures and Trails

Sheffield Hallam University has developed a wonderful trail around their central campus buildings.

Not only will the trail give you a guided tour of the most interesting and exciting parts, but you’ll be able to help solve the mystery of the stolen treasures and landmarks of Sheffield! The trail will be running throughout the summer, so plenty of time to help solve the riddle.

– Music, Dance and Drama

The wonderful Hype Dance are joining the festival once again with a Musical Theatre Dance session on August 8 at Chapeltown Library from 2pm, and Street Dance on August 11 at Stocksbridge Library from 10.30am. Contact Hype Dance on 0114 2758503 to book a place and for more details.

Amanda Holland School of Dance joins the festival for the first time this year with a Matilda workshop at Frecheville Library on August 10 from 10.30am. Call 07778 894860 to book a place.

Razzamataz Theatre Schools have some fun, lively musical theatre workshops running this month, with a mix of singing, dance and drama. There’s even a workshop delivered especially for children with special needs. Razamatazz session will run on August 4 at Park Library, August 8 specialist SEN session at Central Children’s Library, and August 10 at Newfield Library. Call 07979 189177 for more details and to book.

– Getting sporty

Let kids try their hands at fencing tomorrow (Friday August 4) with a free taster session at Forge Valley School Sports Hall being run by Arches Sports Partnership from 9am to noon.

Book your place by calling 07585 604220.

If your kids already starting to climb the walls, why not let them try it for real as Awesome Walls returns to the festival this year, delivering their fabulous taster session in indoor rock climbing. No experience necessary as they’ll be taught how to identify some of the essential equipment, and name some important climbing knots before having a go at climbing and descending their amazing walls. The next session will be at Awesome Walls centre, on Garter Street, next Tuesday (August 8) from 10am. Call 0114 2446622 for more details and to book a place.

Try a specially-designed Multi-Sports session on Monday (August 7) at EISS on Coleridge Road, when all the family will be able to get involved in exciting activities in a fun, relaxed and informal setting – from badminton, table tennis and quick cricket to football, boccia, boxing, volleyball and athletics – phew! Monday’s session will run from 6pm. Call 0114 2235620 for details or to book.

– There’s so much more!

There are also tons of other sessions – everything from clowning around with Greentop Circus, to getting your skates on with Sheffield Wildcats Roller Hockey Club, so visit www.sheffieldcu.blogspot.co.uk for a full programme of what’s on. Enjoy!