Kings ganging up in hope of success Somewhere

South Yorkshire quartet Alvarez Kings are being crowned new alternative pop-rock royalty with a Warner Brothers record deal and forthcoming Los Angeles-recorded debut album Somewhere Between.

The Barnsley and Rotherham band – frontman Simon Thompson, his brother Paul on bass, keyboards and backing vocals, guitarist Sean Parkin and drummer Richard Walker – have made a name for themselves touring in the US.

They started out five years ago as school pals playing covers of Oasis and The Beatles in local venues, but have gone on to play thousands of gigs and some of the biggest stages in the world, including the Isle of Wight and O2 Wireless festivals.

Now they are returning to their roots to play the album live for the first time in its entirety in a local working men’s club.

Hundreds of fans, family and friends have snapped up tickets for the event at Cobcar Sports and Social Club in Elsecar, on Friday, February 3, which features support from local indie rock newcomers Sundance,

Drummer Richard’s mum is usually the main attraction at the club – she plays the organ on Saturday nights.

Richard says: “I originally come from Elsecar.

“The rest of the lads are from nearby in Rotherham, so we’re going back to our old stomping ground.

“It’s my local watering hole and we’re so excited.

“This is going to be our first gig of the year as well.

“We were approached by a few record labels, but the one we chose to go with was Warner Brothers. It was a deal that we couldn’t turn down really.

“They signed us without even seeing us play live.”

Alvarez Kings, who share their moniker with an infamous old-school South American gang, signed to Warner last year and the group’s Fear To Feel EP properly introduced them to US audiences.

The EP has racked up more than 700,000 Spotify streams and counting, with the title track notching 40,000 streams in less than 12 hours after being featured in playlists such as The Indie Mix and Ultimate Indie Playlist.

The album Somewhere Between – also the name of the closing song – will feature 11 tracks, including so-called “pre-singles” Cold Conscience and Sleepwalking Part 2, some of the EP and new songs.

Recorded in Los Angeles with producer Carlos de la Garza, who helped produce Paramore’s chart-topping 2013 self-titled album, it will be released in March.

Alvarez Kings

Cobcar Social Club, Elsecar

Friday, February 3

alvarezkings.com