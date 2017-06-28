Lions, tigers and Kittens at South Yorkshire wildlife park

Visitors to a South Yorkshire animal park can see lions, tigers, leopards – and kittens.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park has announced the return of its safari nights after a two-year break – featuring late opening and live music from stars such as Peter Andre, Union J and Atomic Kitten.

A park spokesman said: “Every Saturday in August, the events offer extended opening hours, providing a unique opportunity to see some of the world’s rarest and most at risk animals after hours, while enjoying top live entertainment as well as a family-friendly fireworks finale.”

The summer series kicks off on August 5 with Mysterious Girl star Peter Andre, followed seven days later by The X Factor stars Union J.

Global superstars Brian McFadden, from Westlife, and Boyzone’s Keith Duffy have joined forces to create Boyzlife, who are scheduled to perform on August 19.

And the final night of the series, on August 26, sees Atomic Kitten take to the stage.

The all-girl trio of Natasha Hamilton, Kerry Katona, Liz McClarnon formed in 1998 and enjoyed a string of hits in the early 2000s with chart-topping tracks such as Whole Again, Eternal Flame and The Tide is High (Get the Feeling).

For tickets, see www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com