Listings: Music

January 5 - January 12 2017

Thurs 5 Jan

Humbar/Rehash/Pippa Crossland/Cover Up: Soul, jazz and fusion-influenced band from Sheffield head the line-up at 02 Academy 2, Arundel Gate, doors 7pm.

Fri 6 jan

Mod For It (8pm Start this week): Mod For It DJ’s 9:15-Late Soul, Ska, Mod, Britpop, New Wave, Indie, 60’s/70’s Rock N Roll and more 8-Late. Maida Vale, West St. FREE ENTRY all night.

Sat 7 Jan

Mahogany Newt: Woodseats WMC, The Dale, Sheffield. S8 0PS. 8:45pm.

Mod For It DJ’s Playing 60’s Soul, Mod, Ska and Britpop: The Green Room, Devonshire Street. 8-1 FREE ENTRY.

LIVE BowieFest 2017: The Bowie Contingent (Extended Set), Kath Auto, Little Imp, Scott Jungle, Jan Doyle Band, Rik Repomen plus DJ playing Bowie and related artistes, visuals and special guests! Maida Vale, West Street. 7pm Start. FREE ENTRY.

Sun 8 Jan

EARLY session: 5-7pm Big City Rockin Rhythm & Blues at The Ship Inn, Shalesmoor S3. Free Admission.

Folk & Roots

The Bramble Napskins + Dan Webster Trio support: Roots Music Club, Ukrainian Centre, Beckett Road, Doncaster DN2 4AD. Friday 6 th January 7:30 pm. Tickets £ 10 on the door or £ 8 in advance from…www.wegottickets.com/rootsmusicclubdoncaster

Mint Imperials: Crookes Folk Club, Princess Royal, Slinn Street, tonight (Thursday), 8.30pm.

Chris & Kellie While: Mother, daughter and two beautiful voices, Beehive Folk Club, Harthill, Friday, 8.30pm.

Nether Edge Folk Club, Nether Edge Bowling Club, Nether Edge Road, Wednesdays, 8.30pm.

Shaun Hutch: Crookes Folk Club, Princess Royal, Slinn Street, next Thursday (Jan 12), 8.30pm.

Wisewood Inn Loxley Folk on most Wednesday evenings in the Cellar Bar at 9 pm proceeded by an hour of open mic/floor singers. Free admission. Further details at www.facebook.com/wisewoodinnfolkloxley

Sheffield City Morris Men: Men’s Morris dance team, doing dances mainly in the ‘Cotswold style’, meets every Monday night, 19:45-21:30, at the Burton Street Centre, S6 2HH (and afterwards in The Gardener’s Rest pub, S3 8AT). All welcome, whether you have previous dance experience or not. For further information contact Dominic Rice, tel: (0114) 2665373, or e-mail info@scmm.co.uk

Loxley Folk Club: at the Loxley Driving Range, Myers Lane (off Long Lane) S6 6RZ. Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays monthly at 8pm. All welcome to participate or listen. Featured guests performers. Free admission. Details at www.facebook.com/loxleyfolk andhttp://loxleydrivingrange.co.uk.