Little Mix set for Glory Days in Sheffield

Pop queens Little Mix this week kicked off their sell-out Glory Days arena tour which arrives in Sheffield next week for the first of three dates in the city.

The 30-date tour kicked off in Aberdeen on Monday and includes shows at Sheffield’s Fly DSA Arena on Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28, as well as on Tuesday, October 17 after the quartet of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall added the third date due to demand.

The tour follows the release of their fourth studio album Glory Days last year – a “platinum edition” is due out next month – which topped the UK charts and features top-10 hits Power and Touch, as well as smash-hit chart-topper Shout Out to My Ex.

Past hits for the quarter – who were formed on TV talent show The X Factor back in 2011, before going on to win the series – include number ones Cannonball, Wings and Black Magic.

Support comes from Jessarae.

For any remaining tickets to the shows, see flydasarena.co.uk