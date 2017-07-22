Live Music: Last chance to see band play album

Sheffield indie-folk-pop five-piece Monkey Swallows the Universe are re-forming for two special appearances to celebrate the 10th anniversary of a much-loved album.

The band, led by singer-songwriter Nat Johnson, released their second album The Casket Letters on Loose Music in 2007 to great acclaim.

The Tines review of the album said: “Beneath the cosy wool can lurk some nasty, if always softly spoken, surprises.

“This Sheffield band’s lovely second album abounds with these, wrapping Nat Johnson’s at times vaguely Smiths-like melodies and beautiful, Tracey Thornesque voice in lovely, lilting folk-pop.”

After being hailed by everyone from The Guardian to The Sun, MSTU enjoyed live sessions for Radio 4 and 6 Music and embarked on a summer of festivals, appearing at Green Man, Latitude, End of the Road and Truck.

The band split in 2008 but to celebrate The Casket Letters’ tenth anniversary, MSTU have reformed for two shows only – the very last chance to see the band play together.

They will be performing their second album in full at Sheffield City Hall next Friday, July 28, plus “a sprinkling of other stuff”.

They also perform a set of their personal favourites from their back catalogue of albums, singles and B-sides on the main stage at Indietracks Festival in Derbyshire the following Sunday, July 30.

The event takes place at the restored Midland Railway at Butterley, near Ripley. from Friday to Sunday.

Other bands appearing at Indietracks include The Wedding Present, Cate Le Bon, The Tuts and The Wave Pictures.

Details and tickets at www.indietracks.co.uk