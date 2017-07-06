Lyrical guitar player

Award-winning classical guitarist Alison Smith will be performing an exciting and appealing concert including Chopin, Debussy and George Shearing alongside original works for the guitar in Sheffield next weekend.

British-born Alison has been described as “one of the most exciting and lyrical guitarists to emerge in recent years.”

She delights audiences with her fluid technique and expressive playing, performing nationwide and in Europe at concert halls and festivals and broadcasts live on BBC radio.

Her albums, Recuerdos and Incandescent, have both been highly successful; Alison was recently been taken on by Willowhayne Records to become one of their artists.

Alison said: “The programme will include a wide variety of styles of music including expressive, descriptive and poetic music.

“I’ll be performing several contrasting and appealing pieces by the British composer William Lovelady, who writes extensively for guitar and also for film soundtracks.

“Two of these pieces, The Curlew and The White Stone, which are based on two poems, work beautifully together as a set; another, Dreams of a Russian Summer, evokes both a yearning for the coming summer during the cold Russian winter, and happiness and joy when summer finally arrives.”

In addition to Lovelady, the programme for Alison’s Sheffield concert will include works by Milan Tesar, Silvius Leopold Weiss, Agustín Barrios Mangoré, George Shearing, Johann Kaspar Mertz, and other composers.

Alison said, “I’ll also be playing some of Lovelady’s Incantations, which have different influences: one was dedicated to Irish acccordion player, Jackie Daly, and sounds Celtic, and another was written for a famous trumpeter and sounds as though it has African influences.

“I’m excited about playing some of the more unusual transcriptions for guitar too, including Claude Debussy’s famous Clair de Lune, arranged for guitar by Francis Kleynjans, and Chopin’s Nocturne No 2 Op 9 No 2, arrranged for guitar by Francisco Tárrega.”

The concert will end with a performance of Johann Kaspar Mertz’ Fantaisie Hongroise, which Alison says will be a “fun and joyful showpiece to finish on by Mertz, who really helped to establish the guitar as a concert instrument in his day.”

Trinity College of Music graduate Alison has taught guitar and coached chamber music at the The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (formerly Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama) from 2002–2008 and lectured on Techniques of Teaching for the B Mus Course. She has given performances and talks as guest artist at Plymouth University and has recently been appointed as the university classical guitar tutor for the BA Hons music course.

Alison added: “I’m excited to return to Sheffield. I always fine the city vibrant and the people so very friendly. I know how much Sheffielders love live music so I’m really looking forward to performing to an appreciative and friendly audience.”

The concert takes place on Saturday July 15 at 7.30pm at Bents Green Methodist Church Hall, Sheffield.

Tickets £10, £8 concessions, available on the door or from wegottickets.com and more about Alison at www.alisonsmithguitar.com