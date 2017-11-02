Meet the musicians

A Sheffield-based concert pianist presents the second in a new series of chamber music in a relaxed setting with an appearance by star harpist Louise Thomson.

Annabelle Lawson started her In:spire bi-monthly music series at St Andrew’s URC church in Broomhall last month with a concert in duet with her father, fellow concert pianist Peter Lawson.

That included the world premiere of Gordon Crosse’s first piano sonata to celeb-rate his 80th birthday.

Next up tomorrow is Louise, performing solo with a programme including Nocturne by Mikhail Glinka, Debussy’s La Soirée Dans La Grenade, Fauré’s Une Chatelaine en sa Tour, Ekaterina Walter-Kühne’s Fantasy on a theme from Tchaikovsky’s opera Eugene Onegin and Letter from Home by jazzman Pat Metheny.

Annabelle said: “It’s just an hour of her in a programme which really showcases the harp.

“She’s fresh from a concert at the Bridgewater Hall, Manchester and she’s very busy. I first heard her when I took my little boy, who’s one, to the Concerteenies music series for children.

“The kids absolutely loved the harp. She has a great presence and I thought she would be great for this series.

“I want it to be a friendly and approachable event with small-scale chamber music which draws people into the performance.

“The idea of the concerts is that they’re quite chatty, with performers not just introducing the music but saying why they like the music and what it means to them.”

An hour of music is followed by an opportunity for artists and audience to meet and enjoy a drink and cake.

Annabelle said: “I played a concert for 90 minutes and at the end I came out and walked through the audience. They parted the waves as if I’m some kind of odd deity they couldn’t possibly speak to!”

She has been living in Sheffield for 18 months.

She found the church by chance. “I was really pregnant when we moved up here. I was commuting between London and Sheffield which wasn’t much fun and my piano was still in London.

“I Googled churches with pianos and got in touch to ask if I would be able to use one to practise. St Andrew’s wrote back and said, ‘Yes, come and get a key this afternoon’.”

She put on the concerts as a fundraiser to say thanks.

The series will showcase Sheffield talent and performers that Annabelle knows. Future events feature city cellist Tim Smedley, Ensemble 360’s violist Ruth Gibson, Sheffield Music Academy students and Sheffield University postgraduates.

Annabelle, who was brought up in Glossop, started playing at the age of four, taught by her father until she was 18. She also studied at Chetham’s in Manchester, King’s College, Cambridge and the Royal Academy of Music in London.

Annabelle co-founded the Lawson Trio in 2000 and teaches as well as working as a concert artist.

Harpist Louise, who lives in Castleton, has Concerteenies shows at Castleton Village Hall on November 12 and the Crucible Studio on November 17. She appears for Music in the Round on December 16 at the Britten Ceremony of Carols with Roderick Williams, Anna Harvey and Sheffield Young Singers. Details: louisethomson.com.

Tomorrow’s concert starts at 7pm. Pay by donation on thedoor. Details: inspirewith.co.uk