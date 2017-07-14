Music: Band goes electronic

A concert in Sheffield on Saturday sees the culmination of three years’ work for Loxley Silver Band, in collaboration with renowned electronic music composer Barry Gilbey.

It was September 2014 when Stuart Young, the secretary and marketing manager of Loxley Silver Band, and Sheffield-based Barry first got their heads together and came up with the idea to blend their two genres together in a project called BINARY BRASS_.

The collaboration has been backed by the PRS for Music Foundation and the Norman Jones Trust.

A frequently sought-after consultant to the music industry with recent panel appearances at the BPI and PRS, Barry Gilbey is currently exercising his executive skills at DEFDISCO, a forward-thinking record label he founded with Cliff Simms (EMI) and design agency D4.

Barry is an accomplished composer in his own right, holding credits with Universal, Fox and the BBC.

His sound is a hybrid of electronic and organic instruments hailing back to his years as an international DJ, touring the world with residencies in Russia, USA, Lithuania and the UK.

As a result of Stuart and Barry’s initial idea, Loxley Silver Band commissioned Barry to compose five new pieces for traditional brass band, crossing genres into popular music.

These were arranged by the internationally-acclaimed brass band arranger, Darrol Barry, and recently recorded by the band at The Foundry studio in Sheffield.

Stuart said: “It has been a very long and difficult journey but we have had the support and belief in this unique project from so many people, especially our own musical director, Lee Dunkley.”

To coincide with the event on Saturday at the Hallam University Hubs venue on Paternoster Row, the recorded tracks will be released digitally on Bandcamp, together with Barry’s electronic originals.

In a couple of weeks’ time, the fully mastered tracks will also be available on iTunes.

To add to the BINARY BRASS_ proceedings on Saturday, Loxley Band saythat Simon Cowan, principal trombone with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, will also join them as guest soloist with the supporting programme and as a participant in the Gilbey pieces.

The band has a long history dating back to 1889, when it was established at what is now Loxley Methodist Church (then a Methodist chapel) as Loxley Wesleyan Brass Band.

It has managed to keep going without a break since, even during the two world wars, although with a couple more name changes on the way.

It has a playing membership ranging in age from 10 to 80.

The band has returned to competition in recent years and also performs locally at a range of venues and events, as well as playing traditional north Sheffield Christmnas carols in pubs.

Loxley Silver Band is also performing the following Saturday, July 22, from 2pm to 4pm at Roco on Glossop Road, Sheffield as part of a Tramlines event.

Tickets for the BINARY BRASS_ event are available online via the band’s website, www.loxleysilverband.org.uk, and their social media feeds.