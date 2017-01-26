Music: Joey following Landreth family line

Less than a year after he played the Greystones with his brother, Joey Landreth is back at the same venue on a solo tour.

The Canadian guitarist, singer and songwriter, who is promoting his debut EP, Whiskey, is booked for next Monday.

The younger brother of bass player Dave is striking out on his own after extensive touring with the Bros Landreth, the four-piece formed in Winnipeg in 2013.

The band was noted for its heady brew of American southern-style rock, country and blues, sometimes compared with The Allman Brothers and Little Feat.

Despite the streak of independence, Joey Landreth maintains the spirit with his deft slide guitar work and soulful vocals.

He describes his latest work as “very much a continuation of what we were originally trying to do with the Bros Landreth”.

The brothers’ musical education can be traced back to being carried to bar gigs in Winnipeg by their musician father, Wally. Joey was playing the guitar by the age of eight, going on to play in bands in the Winnipeg area.

Also playing guitar from a similarly young age was Texas-born James McMurtry, who was given the instrument by his father, novelist Larry McMurtry. That was the start of a long and distinguished career that reaches another milestone with an extensive European tour – entitled Across The Pond – with McMurtry and his band at the Greystones next Wednesday.

It’s a date that is generating anticipation and excitement among local fans of the Americana singer-songwriter and his sharply observed songs.

Sandwiched between the two on Tuesday is Hope and Social, a six-piece Leeds-based band that played the opening ceremony of the Tour de France at Leeds Arena.