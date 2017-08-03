Music: Punk poet of people

Musician Ray Hearne sings the music of a forgotten Sheffield folk hero tonight who used to compose songs telling of injustices and working people’s lives as he worked as a file cutter.

Singer-songwriter Ray will perform at the launch of a book called Seditious Things: The Songs of Joseph Mather, Sheffield’s Georgian Punk Poet.

Steven Kay wrote the book with Jack Windle. It’s based on a book written about Joseph Mather by an amateur city historian in 1862, with the addition of four newly-discovered songs and an introduction to give modern readers an idea of the turbulent times that he lived through.

Steven said: “He used to be really well known through the oral tradition. Into the 20th century, his songs were still being sung around the pubs in Sheffield.

“But because he was never adopted by the middle classes, he got forgotten.”

The book launch takes place at Shakespeare’s pub on West Bar.

That is a stone’s throw from where Joseph Mather was believed to have been born, in a courtyard nicknamed Cack Alley (Steven said it had even more vulgar names too), which lay behind where the Emergency Services Museum now stands.

Steven said: “He composed these songs while he was bashing away with his hammer, cutting files. He committed them to memory while he was working.

“He got a friend to write them down afterwards. They got some of them printed and sold them for a halfpenny. He was quite a well-known figure around the town.”

He hollered them in the streets while sitting back to front on a donkey to sell his wares.

Sheffielders learned the songs and sang them in the pubs and made them their own.

Ray Hearne has been a fan for a long time and brings them back to vibrant life when he performs them, said Steven.

Joseph Mather was writing and performing his songs at a time when the full force of the law was applied to the embryonic working class movement.

Editor of the Sheffield Register radical newspaper Joseph Gales fled to the US in 1795 to avoid being jailed for sedition.

One of the songs celebrates a 1790 scissor grinder’s strike, when five workers were imprisoned for daring to take action to fight for better wages.

Steven said: “There were some dark subjects and some very humorous songs as well, including how wonderful his leather trousers were!

“A new one we discovered was called Her Master’s Bed, about how a serving girl makes use of the bed for one of her gentleman visitors.”

He first came across the story as a teenager in the early 1980s when a passing mention of Joseph Mather in a history book piqued his interest. He tracked down the 1862 book at the local studies library.

He said: “I recognised exactly what he was doing, it was like John Cooper Clarke and Attila the Stockbroker.

“That’s why I wanted the title to include ‘Georgian punk poet’ as it was totally the same stuff that those guys were on about.”

Tonight’s event starts at 8pm and entry is free.

The book is published by 1889 Books and is on sale on its website, www.1889books.co.uk, for £6 plus postage.