Music’s on the menu

The Eats, Treats & Beats Festival Village is the newest addition to this weekend’s Sheffield Food Festival programme, combining food and music.

Organisers are working with city centre music venue Plug to provide DJs and local music talent to entertain visitors across the weekend.

The free event is being held at the top of Fargate.

Highlight of the weekend’s entertainment will be a new musical collaboration between three veterans of the city music scene.

Universal Tree make their live debut on Sunday. The band features Crooked Man Richard Barrett, also known as DJ Parrot of All Seeing I and Sweet Exorcist, and a past collaborator with Richard H Kirk of Cabaret Voltaire, prolific house vocalist Steve Edwards, who has had hits with artists like Bob Sinclar and Cassius, and songwriter, poet and artist Mr Somerset Ward.

His 30-year career spans creating innovative multimedia projects with I Monster and co-writing one of Take That’s best-known hits, Everything Changes But You.

Described as psychedelic neo-soul with funk, beats and conscious lyrics, Universal Tree continue the thread running through this year’s food festival of being 100 per cent made in Sheffield.

The event opens tomorrow with DJs from Plug’s indie rock’n’roll party Propaganda. Visitors to their session can also pick up a Propaganda wristband for £3 entry at Plug all night.

Sheffield emerging talent is in action during the daytime on Saturday. Caroline Francess, recently named best unsigned act in the Exposed Magazine Awards, brings powerful vocals and catchy piano melodies’.

Chanel Yates, who fronts indie band Chanel & The Visual, will be sharing some of her quirky, feelgood songs and Chelsea Alice Scott, another Sheffield based acoustic singer-songwriter, is appearing fresh from a well-received support slot on X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson’s Superwoman tour at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall.

Saturday evening will see a transition into deep house and bass music, hosted by DJs from Plug’s NOX nights and house music stalwarts Delve Deeper.

After the festival village closes at 11pm, Plug is holding a Sheffield Rumble, which is a musical battle with DJs and producers going head to head.

On Sunday, as well as Universal Tree, rapper Otis Mensah will be performing his contemporary, poetic take on hip hop music.

Sunday evening’s DJs are hip hop specialist Andy H and self-confessed ‘turntable tinkerer’ Tom J Newell. They will play hip hop, rap, disco and psych beat music.

Later, Andy and Tom join the Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club special at Plug, featuring the Red Dwarf star and BBC Radio 6 Music DJ.

On Monday, DJs from 80s retro night Relax! will bring the music to a close in an upbeat and light-hearted way.

The village will be open from 6pm to 11pm tomorrow, 11am to 11pm on Saturday and Sunday and from 11am to 6pm on Monday.

Echoing the trend for night markets in Sheffield, it offers a stretch tent and outdoor dining area with street food vendors.

Elsewhere in the city centre around the Peace Gardens and Winter Gardens are the festival’s more familiar food stalls and children’s activities. For details, go to www.sheffieldfoodfestival.co.uk