Musical masterclass

Sheffield audiences can enjoy top quality chamber music and contribute to the city’s musical future tomorrow evening.

Money raised by the concert, which features violinist Martin Cropper, cellist Richard Jenkinson and pianist Anne Bolt, will help Sheffield Music Academy purchase new pianos.

Martin, the academy’s musical director, was born in Sheffield into a great musical family.

His great-grandfather was leader of the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, his great-uncle was principal viola for the BBC Philharmonic and his father, violinist Peter Cropper, founded the famous Lindsay Quartet, as well as pioneering local promoters Music in the Round.

He is joined by Richard Jenkinson, principal cello of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. Richard burst on to the concert scene in 1994, winning the prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama Gold Medal and awarded a top prize in the Vittorio Gui Chamber Music Competition in Florence, Italy.

He has performed with the Venezuelan Symphony Orchestra, BBC Concert Orchestra and the Irish Chamber Orchestra.

Anne Bolt has performed solo and chamber concerts across the world, including Japan, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States and Germany, appearing on a recording for Bavarian State Radio.

With a programme of works by Haydn, Shostakovich and Schubert, the concert at St Andrew’s Church , Psalter Lane promises a professional masterclass for a great cause. Tickets costing £10 are available at the door, with free entry for under 18s.

l “What better way to cheer up a January evening than with a traditional Last Night of the Proms?”, asks Eleanor Farnsworth of the Endcliffe Orchestra.

They will be performing just that this coming Saturday. The programme includes popular pieces such as Parry’s Jerusalem and Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance March No.1.

Unusually, the entire medley of Henry Wood’s Sea Songs will be performed, complete with the opening Naval Battle Calls.

Other treats include the title theme from Star Wars, Grieg’s In the Hall of the Mountain King, Mexican Danzon No 2 by Marquez and the Dambusters March. Light-hearted little pieces such as Puccini’s Musetta’s Waltz, The Typewriter by Leroy Anderson and the Overture to Hansel and Gretel will also feature.

Eleanor said: “Anyone who has been to an Endcliffe concert before will know that it offers a very enjoyable atmosphere created by its most capable conductor, Martin Lightowler, and led by Ralph Dawson.

“The orchestra is also proud to be welcoming Chloe Saywell as soloist on this occasion. The young English soprano is a recent graduate of the Royal Northern College of Music, completing a masters of music specialising in solo performance.

“She now studies with the renowned soprano Marie Vassiliou. Chloe has performed in venues across the UK and Europe and is also a member of the dynamic young chamber choir, The Delphian Singers.”

The concert takes place at 7.30pm in St Luke’s Church, Lodge Moor. Tickets: go to www.endcliffeorchestra.org.uk or call 07470 242194. There will be a retiring collection for the Anaphylaxis Campaign.