Nell was truly born to be a musician

Singer-songwriter Nell Bryden grew up in Brooklyn, New York, steeped in music.

Her mother was a classical soprano. “At eight-and-a-half months, she was singing in Carnegie Hall with me in utero. Then a month after I was born, she was out touring again, taking me with her.”

The young Nell switched from violin to piano to cello, discovered Hendrix and Joplin, flirted with jazz, qualified for the National Youth Symphony Orchestra, veered towards opera and then joined the Boston folk scene before forming an electronic duo with her then boyfriend.

So it was an all-embracing musical grounding for the artist who brings her engaging blend of pop, soul and blues to the Greystones on Sunday, April 23.

Her recording career has also been far from straightforward. Her self-funded debut album, made in Nashville in 2003, was a flop and it was only the discovery of a valuable painting in the attic that allowed her to finance a third album six year later.

At least she was beginning to make some impact, notably through Bob Harris, Janice Long and, ultimately, Terry Wogan on BBC Radio 2.

But the stress of her devotion to the music business – and witnessing the 9/11 attack in New York – took its toll.

“I lost my hair in a matter of two weeks, and it was terrifying. I was like the Energizer Bunny, nothing stopped me in my tracks. That was the first time in 15 years that I had to stop and say ‘Maybe I’m doing too much’.

“They know very little about what causes alopecia, but probably the biggest thing is stress. But it ended up being the best thing that ever happened, because it made me get off the treadmill and start thinking about myself emotionally.”

Life is now calmer – she fell in love and had a baby – and the music is flowing.