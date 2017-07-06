New song collaborations for Martha

With an undeniable voice and an arsenal of powerful songs, Martha Wainwright is a beguiling performer and a refreshingly different force in music.

Martha began building a buzz with her well-noted EPs, prior to her 2005 critically and commercially successful debut LP, Martha Wainwright.

In 2010 she toured the world promoting her third album, a homage to Edith Piaf.

Her latest album, Goodnight City, returns to the rawness of her first release and includes songs by Martha, as well as songs written by notable artists to highlight her incredible voice.

These songs are written by her friends and great songwriters such as Beth Orton, Glen Hansard, her brother Rufus Wainwright, Michael Ondaatje, and Merrill Garbus of tUnE-yArDs.

The album was recorded in Montreal, where Martha and her husband have lived for the last couple of years with their two children, and released last November.

Martha was born in New York to folk legends Kate McGarrigle and Loudon Wainwright III.

She is Rufus Wainwright’s sister and they often collaborate in shows and on records.

Martha is also half-sister to Lucy Wainwright Roche and they recently made a record together, Songs In The Dark to much acclaim. Martha tours around the world to sold-out audiences on several continents.

She has also acted in several films, appearing in Martin Scorsese’s Aviator.

Currently Martha is finishing a book called Stories I Might Regret Telling You.

Martha Wainwright appears at The Foundry at the University of Sheffield Student Union on Thursday (July 13). For tickets, call 0844 4771000 or go online at foundrysu.com