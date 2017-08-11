Nicola is all set to swing the square

Have your say

Sheffield jazz performer Nicola Farnon will play classic songs from the 1930s to the 1970s in Leopold Square on Saturday.

The double bassist and vocalist is widely recognised as a top UK jazz and swing musician.

She is the daughter of professional classical musicians and her great uncle, the late Robert Farnon, was a Canadian-born film, light and classical composer, arranger and trumpet player who won four Ivor Novello awards.

After making an early start with piano and cello, Nicola followed her dad’s love of the ‘standards’ into jazz via the double basJazz, s.

Nicola’s quintet made a memorable appearance on Radio 3’s Jazz Line up and her trio and quartet appear regularly on the jazz circuit.

She has also featured at many festivals and played with such jazz luminaries as Dave Newton, Digby Fairweather, Jim Mullen,and Alan Barnes.

Nicola will be joined between 2pm and 4.30pm by her two bandmates, Piero Tucci on the keyboard and Phil Johnson on percussion and the drums.

Tomorrow sees the return of Sheffield-based duo The Dirty Little Secrets to Leopold Square for a second time this year.

Singer Julia McInally and bass guitarist Alan Dalton will be performing hits from the 80s, 90s and 00s, offering a nostalgic musical trip.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy the musical entertainment among Leopold Square’s bars and restaurants from 5pm to 7pm.

On Sunday, it’s the turn of Steel City Soul to take over Leopold Square with their foot-stomping set of disco, hip hop, soul and reggae.

The six-piece collective blends genres to provide sounds that promise to get visitors up and dancing between 2pm and 4.30pm.