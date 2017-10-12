Paul Young ready to lay his hat in Sheffield

Eighties star Paul Young is preparing to hit the road and head for Sheffield.

The 61-year-old – who enjoyed a string of top-10 hits in the mid-1980s with tracks such as Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home), Love of the Common People, I’m Gonna Tear Your Playhouse Down and Everytime You Go Away – has announced a UK tour in spring next year.

Paul said: “I am delighted to announce that I will be playing a number of UK gigs in 2018 with China Crisis.”

And the tour kicks off with a show at Sheffield University’s Foundry on Thursday, February 8, with special guests China Crisis, who have their own headline show in Sheffield this weekend.

Tickets, priced from £25, are now on sale from foundrysu,com

Paul’s interest in music dates back to when he was very young, when he learnt to play piano and then the guitar.

And nearly six decades later, he continues to write, record and play live, breaking new ground each year – in 2009 he toured Israel, New Zealand and Croatia for the first time, among the many other countries

he regularly visits, while 2012 saw his first published cook book, featuring his favourite recipes gathered from the many places his career has taken him to.