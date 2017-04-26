Quartet ready to Vamp it up at Sheffield Arena

British pop-rockers The Vamps are back with a new single and another UK arena tour, which kicks off in Sheffield.

Middle of the Night – the second single from their as yet untitled third album – is released tomorrow, the same day the band kick off their tour at Sheffield Arena.

The band – frontman Brad Simpson, guitarist James McVey, bassist Connor Ball and drummer Tristan Evans – have enjoyed a string of success across the UK, with their first two albums, Meet the Vamps and Wake UP, and five singles, including Can We Dance and Last Night all top-10 hits in the UK.

And their following continues to grow rapidly – their YouTube channel has just topped 119 million views and combined with their VEVO channel, they are quickly approaching half-a-billion views and 2.7 million subscribers, while they have more than 3.2 million followers on Twitter and six million likes on Facebook.

The Vamps play Sheffield Arena on Friday, April 28. Support comes from New Hope Club and Tide, who are both signed to The Vamps’ own record label.

For tickets, priced from £14, visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk



