Railway journeys end with new songs

It’s not only Michael Portillo who gets a thrill out of crossing America by train.

Americana duo Alyssa and Doug Graham rode the rails and ended up with a studio album, a documentary and a live album on the move as they travelled south to New Orleans.

The husband and wife, who perform as The Grahams, were inspired by Woody Guthrie, Lead Belly and other folk legends to pay their own homage to American history and music.

Alyssa said: “We really wanted to get away from the environment we grew up in and do something that would open our eyes to the country we live in. We play music and we love playing music and we love meeting people who want to play music.”

The long train rides involved living together in very close quarters but they have been friends since Alyssa was seven and Doug was nine. They became a couple in their teens.

Americana is a very crowded market but The Grahams deserve to carve their own niche with an approach that marries guitar/vocal with a body of memorable songs.

Dylan started it all when the Grahams were living in New York and began to investigate his musical sources.

Before the railroad, it was the Mississippi that stimulated their creative flow, leading to their 2013 debut album, called Riverman’s Daughter.

Doug said: “The river was the original way that people got around and moved through the country. And moved music around the country. The rivers are the veins.

“And now, here we are on trains, the next means of motion, the arteries of America that brought people and music and cultures together. So that had to be the next progression for us.”

They start a UK tour at the Greystones on Wednesday, February 22,