Rebecca finds her calling as Houston

Whitney – Queen of the Night at Sheffield City Hall on Saturday is a celebration of the music and life of the late Whitney Houston.

Featuring rising West End star Rebecca Freckleton in the title role, it takes a rollercoaster ride through three decades of hits such as I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman and Greatest Love of All.

Rebecca Freckleton calls her casting in Queen of the Night “a dream role” because as a girl growing up in Luton she used to sing Whitney Houston songs into her hairbrush.

She has become a leading vocalist in her own right, with live performance and recording with some top names. She has toured with Macy Gray, Paloma Faith and Simon Webbe and had parts in musicals, including the Magic of Motown.

It was the manager of that tour, producer Paul Robertson, who had the idea for a Whitney Houston show and Rebecca was first choice for the lead role.

Grammy-award winning Whitney was found dead in a bathtub at the age of 48 in 2012 and it was found heart disease and cocaine use were contributing factors in her death.

Paul says the negative parts of Whitney’s life are touched on but: “We’ve mainly stayed with all the positives. People know about the tragedy at the end. The full name of the show is The Life, the Times, the Celebration. We want to celebrate Whitney.”